114 heritage buildings in Boulevard make it to Puducherry government’s first draft list

A view of the Notre Dame des Anges church on Dumas Street in the Boulevard in Puducherry on October 10, 2022. A Grade I heritage structure, dating back to the mid-19th century, the church was last renovated in 2013-14.

In a major fillip to heritage conservation, the Puducherry Government, in association with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), has compiled the first draft list of heritage buildings in the Boulevard area in the city.

The list has been prepared based on the architectural significance, historical, cultural, social and streetscapes.

A majority of the 114 buildings in the draft list are government-owned buildings, followed by institution-owned and French buildings.

The buildings have been graded as Grade – I (no external change is permissible), Grade II A (new construction may be allowed on premises), Grade II B (horizontal and vertical addition and alternation may be allowed), and Grade III (where the structure is having no architectural significance, demolition may be allowed).

Official sources said the long pending draft list is aimed at bringing in regulation for conservation of the heritage sites and precincts in the Boulevard.

The Puducherry Planning Authority has invited suggestions from the public for the draft list of heritage buildings within 15 days from the date of notification (October 5, 2022) before notifying these buildings as “Heritage” buildings within the Boulevard region in the city.

According to the draft list, the Grade I heritage buildings in the Boulevard includes the Ayi Mandapam, the official emblem of the Union Territory, Old Light House, Raj Nivas, Gingee columns and Gandhi Thidal, Statue of Dupleix, Consulat General de France, Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Notre Dame des Anges church, Former Capuchin church and the Goubert Market clock tower.

The Grade II list includes Government buildings, French government buildings, Ashram buildings and Church buildings. According to K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Public Works and Tourism, “The heritage buildings are the essence of Puducherry, and the need is to preserve them without any alteration. Most of the buildings in the draft list are government-owned buildings.”

In 2003, the government provided concessions in property tax to owners of heritage buildings including privately owned buildings to encourage them to preserve the structures and not demolish them. “The government is now working on a similar such initiative to help owners preserve these buildings,” he said.

According to Ashok Panda, co-convenor of INTACH, “The notification of the buildings based on their heritage tag will enable the government along with Intach to preserve many heritage buildings. While Puducherry already has a heritage regulation in place, the buildings which are proposed to be declared with a heritage tag have to be notified,” he said.

In 1995, a broad study by Intach declared 1,807 buildings in the Boulevard as heritage structures. In 2005, this number fell to 1,173. However, in 2008, a few more buildings were added to the list increasing the total to 1,184. In 2010, after changing the listing classification in line with the national practices as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Urban Development, the number was pruned to 980 buildings.

In 2013, a survey done by Intach has updated the listings of all heritage buildings in the Boulevard. The number of buildings was only 488, Mr. Panda noted.

According to A. Arul, senior Architect of Intach, “The notification of heritage buildings is in line with the move of the government to declare the French quarter as a heritage town. Preliminary groundwork has commenced while the larger perspective is to pitch Puducherry as a UNESCO World Heritage city.“

Both Jaipur and Ahmedabad have been certified as World Heritage cities and Intach is confident that Puducherry will also qualify for the certification. The value of the buildings will also go up considerably if they are officially notified as heritage structures, Mr. Arul added.