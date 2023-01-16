114 buildings in Puducherry get heritage tag, will be protected structures

January 16, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Giving a major push to heritage conservation, the Puducherry Government has notified 114 buildings in the French and Tamil quarters in the Boulevard as protected heritage buildings. They were notified as heritage structures based on the recommendations of the State-Level Heritage Conservation and Advisory Committee (SLHCAC).

The notified list includes government-owned buildings, followed by institution-owned and French buildings. The buildings have been graded as Grade -I (no external change is permissible), Grade II A (new construction may be allowed on premises), Grade II B (horizontal and vertical addition and alternation may be allowed), and Grade III, where the structure has no architectural significance and demolition may be allowed.

According to a Gazette Notification, the list includes 36 government-owned buildings, nine French government buildings, 60 ashram buildings and nine church buildings. Of the 114 heritage buildings, as many as 10 are Grade I A buildings, followed by 87 Grade II and 17 Grade III buildings.

The prominent Grade I A buildings included the Ayi Mandapam, the Old Light House, Raj Nivas, Gingee Column and Gandhi Thidal, Statue of Dupleix, Consulat General de France, Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Notre Dame des Anges church, Former Capuchin Church and Goubert Market Clock Tower.

The Puducherry Planning Authority (PPA) had listed these 114 buildings and issued a notification calling for objections and suggestions from the public in October 2022.

According to Ashok Panda, co-convenor of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach), “Puducherry already has a heritage regulation and the notification will enable the protection of these 114 institutional heritage buildings legally, [as they] cannot be demolished, though minor modifications may be allowed after consideration by the SLHCAC. Puducherry is among the few cities in India, which now has a heritage regulation and notified heritage buildings, which will be protected legally. Some of the other cities are Ahmedabad, New Delhi and Jaipur.”

Mr. Panda added, “The second list of heritage buildings is being prepared by the Puducherry Planning Authority (PPA) in collaboration with Intach and will include many private heritage buildings. Once approved by the SLHCAC, the second list will also be notified after approval of the government.”

The PPA will subsequently prepare a Heritage Management Plan for the Heritage Precinct so that apart from protection of the listed heritage buildings, other areas in the precinct will be provided with proper infrastructure and lighting and signage in harmony with the streetscapes, Mr. Panda said adding that Intach was also preparing an inventory of heritage buildings in Karaikal.

PPA and INTACH will next work to prepare a dossier to get Puducherry listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage City. Only Ahmedabad and Jaipur are presently listed by the United Nations body as World Heritage cities in India, he said.

In 1995, a broad study by Intach declared 1,807 buildings in the Boulevard as heritage structures. In 2005, this number fell to 1,173. However, in 2008, a few more buildings were added to the list increasing the total to 1,184. In 2010, after changing the listing classification in line with national practices as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Urban Development, the number was pruned to 980 buildings. In 2013, a survey done by Intach has updated the listings of all heritage buildings in the Boulevard, with the the number of buildings down to 488.