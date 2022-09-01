11 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore
Cuddalore district on Thursday reported 11 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 75,607. The district saw 74,614 recoveries and the active case count stood at 98.
Villupuram district recorded 10 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 56,111.
No new cases were reported in Kallakurichi district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.