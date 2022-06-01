11 new cases in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded 11 new cases from 1,184 tests against two recoveries on Wednesday. Puducherry accounted for seven new cases and Yanam four. The test positivity rate was 0.93%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.8 %. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 25 active cases, a total of 1,65,870 cases and 1,63,883 patients recovered. Of an estimated 22.53 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.98 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 872 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 17,09,518 vaccine doses.