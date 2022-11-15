11 more operation theatres to be set up in govt. hospitals, says L-G

November 15, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Health Department is planning to establish 11 more operation theatres in government health centres and procure 350 types of medical equipment for treatment and diagnosis, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

“The government is planning to improve the services of healthcare centres by adding 11 more operation theatres and buying 350 medical equipment. There is no scarcity of funds and, in addition to the budgetary allocation for health, we have asked for ₹1,000 crore from the Centre to improve health infrastructure,” she said while addressing the media during an inspection of the Government General Hospital on Tuesday.

The government was also planning to increase the salary of specialist doctors. They were now being paid around ₹70,000 per month. Their salary had to be increased to retain better hands and recruit more, she said.

The Lt. Governor also stressed the need to improve the financial position of the Union Territory through tax mobilisation. “I have discussed with the Chief Minister raising certain taxes without affecting the public,” she said.

Request to Stalin

Appealing to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to provide the land required for airport expansion, the Lt. Governor said the development of the airport would be beneficial to the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“I request the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to see the airport runway expansion project in terms of development. Similar to how Jipmer has served the people of the region, the airport will be beneficial to both Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory,” Ms. Soundararajan said.

The Airports Authority of India would need around 300 acres in Tamil Nadu to expand the runway of the Puducherry airport to operate wide-bodied aircraft.