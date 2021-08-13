109 fresh cases in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

13 August 2021 00:25 IST

The daily tally of new COVID-19 cases stayed above 100 for the third successive day as the Union Territory registered 109 cases, 59 recoveries and two deaths on Thursday.

Puducherry and Mahe each reported a death to take the toll to 1,803. The region-wise toll is 1,428 in Puducherry, 231 in Karaikal, 105 in Yanam and 39 in Mahe.

Puducherry accounted for 77 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,554 tests, followed by Karaikal (10), Mahe (21) and Yanam (1).

The test positivity rate was 1.96%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 97.77%.

The number of active cases stood at 914 with 200 patients in hospitals and 714 in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 aggregated 7,50,665 with 3,313 people taking the shot on Thursday.