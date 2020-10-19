107 sovereigns stolen from two houses in Cuddalore

Burglars struck at two houses at Alampadi near Thittakudi in Cuddalore district and allegedly made away with 107 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹7 lakh in cash in the early hours of Monday.
According to police, the thieves first entered the house of Mani, 65, a financier in Alampadi, when the residents were fast asleep, and burgled it after locking the door from inside.
Mani and his family members were sleeping on the verandah of the house when the culprits entered the house through the back door and allegedly decamped with 70 sovereigns and ₹6 lakh in cash.
The thieves also struck at the house of Ramkumar, 43, located nearby and allegedly decamped with 37 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹1 lakh in cash. Further investigations are on.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath