106th anniversary of the Armistice observed in Puducherry

The French Consulate, on Monday, organised the commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the Armistice of November 11, 1918 marking the end of hostilities in World War I, with tributes to civilians and servicemen who died in the defence of France.

The Consul General designate at the Consulate General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, Etienne Rolland-Piegue led the Armistice Day memorial service that began with the gathering observing a moment’s silence at the Monument aux Morts (French War Memorial) on Goubert Avenue.

Mr. Rolland-Piegue, and District Collector A. Kulothungan, who represented the government of Puducherry, laid wreaths at the memorial.

According to a press note from the Consulate, the annual ceremony that comes amid mounting tensions in West Asia and Ukraine, serves an opportunity to recall the importance of the strategic partnership between France and India.

The ceremony was attended by elected representatives of French citizens in the city and representatives of ex-servicemen’s associations. Earlier, the national flags of India and France were hoisted as the band played the national anthems of the two nations. The memorial was kept open to the public until 10.30 a.m.

A commemoration was also held in Karaikal with a gathering in the courtyard of the Maison de France, followed by a ceremony at the French war memorial.

