 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

106th anniversary of the Armistice observed in Puducherry

The Consul General designate at the Consulate General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, Etienne Rolland-Piegue led the Armistice Day memorial service that began with the gathering observing a moment’s silence at the Monument aux Morts on Goubert Avenue

Updated - November 11, 2024 07:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
French Consul General designate Etienne Rolland-Piegue and District Collector A. Kulothungan paying tributes at the French War Memorial to mark the Armistice anniversary of WWI in Puducherry on Monday.

French Consul General designate Etienne Rolland-Piegue and District Collector A. Kulothungan paying tributes at the French War Memorial to mark the Armistice anniversary of WWI in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The French Consulate, on Monday, organised the commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the Armistice of November 11, 1918 marking the end of hostilities in World War I, with tributes to civilians and servicemen who died in the defence of France.

The Consul General designate at the Consulate General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, Etienne Rolland-Piegue led the Armistice Day memorial service that began with the gathering observing a moment’s silence at the Monument aux Morts (French War Memorial) on Goubert Avenue.

Mr. Rolland-Piegue, and District Collector A. Kulothungan, who represented the government of Puducherry, laid wreaths at the memorial.

According to a press note from the Consulate, the annual ceremony that comes amid mounting tensions in West Asia and Ukraine, serves an opportunity to recall the importance of the strategic partnership between France and India.

The ceremony was attended by elected representatives of French citizens in the city and representatives of ex-servicemen’s associations. Earlier, the national flags of India and France were hoisted as the band played the national anthems of the two nations. The memorial was kept open to the public until 10.30 a.m.

A commemoration was also held in Karaikal with a gathering in the courtyard of the Maison de France, followed by a ceremony at the French war memorial.

Published - November 11, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.