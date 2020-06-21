10,554 students take Jipmer PG entrance exam

PUDUCHERRY

21 June 2020 23:27 IST

Jipmer conducted the PG entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/MDS and PDF/PDCC courses for the July 2020 session on Sunday in 133 centres across 105 cities, including five in Puducherry.

A total of 10,554 out of 16,357 (65%) registered candidates appeared for 127 MD/MS/MDS seats and 222 out of 318 (69%) registered candidates appeared for 22 PDF/PDCC seats., a Jipmer press note said.

Considering the COVID-19 situation, Jipmer was made the command centre with live streaming from all examination centres. TCS provided the technical support for holding the examination.

Iris scanners were used to capture biometric information of all the candidates and the entire entrance examination process was video recorded, the press release said.

The candidates’ requests for change of examination centres were accepted till the day prior to the examination.

The entrance examination results will be declared on or before June 27 on the Jipmer website (www.jipmer.edu.in) and will also be posted on the notice board at the Jipmer Academic Centre.