10,554 students take Jipmer PG entrance exam

Jipmer conducted the PG entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/MDS and PDF/PDCC courses for the July 2020 session on Sunday in 133 centres across 105 cities, including five in Puducherry.
A total of 10,554 out of 16,357 (65%) registered candidates appeared for 127 MD/MS/MDS seats and 222 out of 318 (69%) registered candidates appeared for 22 PDF/PDCC seats., a Jipmer press note said.
Considering the COVID-19 situation, Jipmer was made the command centre with live streaming from all examination centres. TCS provided the technical support for holding the examination.
Iris scanners were used to capture biometric information of all the candidates and the entire entrance examination process was video recorded, the press release said.
The candidates’ requests for change of examination centres were accepted till the day prior to the examination.
The entrance examination results will be declared on or before June 27 on the Jipmer website (www.jipmer.edu.in) and will also be posted on the notice board at the Jipmer Academic Centre.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath