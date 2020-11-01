105 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Puducherry

Testing drive: Health Department staff collecting samples at the Primary Health Centre on Saturday.

No deaths reported on Saturday, fatality rate down to 1.69%

The Union Territory recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. However, no death was reported.

As per data released by Health Secretary T. Arun, 70 new cases were reported in Puducherry, 24 in Mahe, nine in Yanam and two in the Karaikal region in the last 24 hours when 3,178 people were tested for the virus taking the total number of people screened in the U.T. to 3,08,629.

The case fatality rate has come down to 1.69 % while the recovery rate went up to 87.75%.

Currently, there are 1,623 patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals. After the Health Department stopped referring patients to private medical colleges, there are only 55 patients currently undergoing treatment in five medical colleges. Bulk of the patients are at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research.

As many as 2,074 patients are under home quarantine. The overall tally is 592 deaths and 3,697 active cases. A cumulative total of 35,013 cases have been detected and 30,724 patients have been treated and discharged.