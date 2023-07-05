105 litres of rectified spirit concealed in a van seized

July 05, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Excise Department officials on Wednesday seized a van and 105 litres of rectified spirit concealed in the vehicle at Mettupalayam near here.

Deputy Commissioner, Excise, A. Kumaran in a release said he had constituted several teams to crackdown on sale of rectified spirit and spurious liquor in Puducherry. As part of routine drive, one team led by Tahsildar, Silambarasan was patrolling in Mettupalayam area when they noticed a vehicle parked near ITI. Since the driver and crew were not present, the team contacted owner of the lorry based on vehicle records.

The person identified as the owner of the vehicle ruled out presence of his truck in Puducherry as his vehicle was on a trip to Visakhapatnam. The team came to know that the registration number given in the seized van was fake. When they broke open the van, they found three cans concealed in a chamber of the vehicle, the release said.

The rectified spirit amounted to 105 litres. Further investigation was on to locate the persons involved in transportation of the spirit.

