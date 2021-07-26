104 new cases and two deaths in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

26 July 2021 00:50 IST

Test positivity rate now 1.75%; active cases number 922

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 104 new cases on Sunday.

Puducherry and Karaikal registered one death each to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,789. The region-wise toll is Puducherry 1,421, Karaikal 226, Yanam 104 and Mahe 38.

Puducherry accounted for 82 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,950 tests, followed by Karaikal (8), Yanam (2) and Mahe (12).

The test positivity rate was 1.75%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 97.75%.

Active cases dip

As 102 patients were discharged on Sunday, the number of active cases stood at 922. Of these, 170 patients were in hospitals and 752 in home isolation. The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,20,331 cases against 1,17,620 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 14.67 lakh tests conducted so far, over 12.53 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Union Territory went up to 6,76,356, including the 9,877 beneficiaries who were covered on Sunday.

The vaccinated population includes 37,772 healthcare workers, 22,956 frontline staff and 4,78,482 members of the public.