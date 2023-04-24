ADVERTISEMENT

103rd anniversary of Mother’s arrival to Puducherry celebrated

April 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

On Monday, people from across the country came to Puducherry to celebrate the occasion at Sri Aurobindo’s ashram

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees from different parts of the country queue up to visit the Mother’s Room at Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry on Monday, on the occasion of Mother’s final arrival in the then Pondicherry. Photo: Kumar SS / The Hindu | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The 103rd anniversary of Mother’s final arrival in Puducherry was celebrated with a session of meditation and silent prayer at Sri Aurobindo Ashram on Monday.

It was in 1914 that Mirra Alfassa who later came to be known as The Mother, first set foot in Puducherry and met Sri Aurobindo. However, it was only six years later in 1920 that The Mother moved permanently to Puducherry to continue her work with Sri Aurobindo at the Ashram.

Her arrival in Puducherry on April 24, 1920, is celebrated every year with a special darshan and the opening of Sri Aurobindo’s room.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, people from across the country came to Puducherry to celebrate the occasion at Sri Aurobindo’s ashram. A special meditation session was held around the samadhi after which the devotees queued up to visit the room of Sri Aurobindo.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US