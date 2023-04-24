103rd anniversary of Mother’s arrival to Puducherry celebrated

April 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The 103rd anniversary of Mother’s final arrival in Puducherry was celebrated with a session of meditation and silent prayer at Sri Aurobindo Ashram on Monday.

It was in 1914 that Mirra Alfassa who later came to be known as The Mother, first set foot in Puducherry and met Sri Aurobindo. However, it was only six years later in 1920 that The Mother moved permanently to Puducherry to continue her work with Sri Aurobindo at the Ashram.

Her arrival in Puducherry on April 24, 1920, is celebrated every year with a special darshan and the opening of Sri Aurobindo’s room.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, people from across the country came to Puducherry to celebrate the occasion at Sri Aurobindo’s ashram. A special meditation session was held around the samadhi after which the devotees queued up to visit the room of Sri Aurobindo.