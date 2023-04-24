HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

103rd anniversary of Mother’s arrival to Puducherry celebrated

On Monday, people from across the country came to Puducherry to celebrate the occasion at Sri Aurobindo’s ashram

April 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees from different parts of the country queue up to visit the Mother’s Room at Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry on Monday, on the occasion of Mother’s final arrival in the then Pondicherry. Photo: Kumar SS / The Hindu

Devotees from different parts of the country queue up to visit the Mother’s Room at Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry on Monday, on the occasion of Mother’s final arrival in the then Pondicherry. Photo: Kumar SS / The Hindu | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The 103rd anniversary of Mother’s final arrival in Puducherry was celebrated with a session of meditation and silent prayer at Sri Aurobindo Ashram on Monday.

It was in 1914 that Mirra Alfassa who later came to be known as The Mother, first set foot in Puducherry and met Sri Aurobindo. However, it was only six years later in 1920 that The Mother moved permanently to Puducherry to continue her work with Sri Aurobindo at the Ashram.

Her arrival in Puducherry on April 24, 1920, is celebrated every year with a special darshan and the opening of Sri Aurobindo’s room.

On Monday, people from across the country came to Puducherry to celebrate the occasion at Sri Aurobindo’s ashram. A special meditation session was held around the samadhi after which the devotees queued up to visit the room of Sri Aurobindo.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.