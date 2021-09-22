101 new cases recorded in U.T.

No COVID-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours

No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours as 101 new cases were added to the tally.

Puducherry accounted for 58 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,461 tests, followed by Karaikal (34), Yanam (1) and Mahe (8).

The cumulative toll in the Union Territory remained at 1,832 — Puducherry (1,440), Karaikal (243), Yanam (106) and Mahe (43).

The test positivity rate was 1.85%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.81%.

With 46 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 922. Of this, 142 patients were in hospitals and 780 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,25,618 cases against 1,22,864 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 17.46 lakh tests, over 14.80 lakh samples returned negative.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory administered 11,432 doses of COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours. The total vaccines administered to date aggregated 9,23,763, including about 2.58 lakh second doses.