100th death anniversary of Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi observed

PUDUCHERRY

12 September 2021 02:59 IST

L-G, CM, Ministers and leaders of various parties garland statue at Bharathi Park

Led by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Union Territory on Saturday observed the 100th death anniversary of poet Subramania Bharathi.

Accompanied by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the Lt. Governor garlanded the statue of the poet at Bharathi Park.

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar and Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelou also garlanded the poet’s statue.

Ms. Soundararajan in a statement thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing a Tamil Study chair at the Banaras Hindu University on the occasion of poet’s death anniversary. The Prime Minister has recognised pride in the fact that Tamil is one of the oldest languages in the world, the statement said.

A BJP delegation led by party president, V. Saminathan also garlanded the statue of Bharathi.