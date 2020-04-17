10,000 Olive Ridley hatchlings released into the sea

Volunteers released about 10,000 Olive Ridley hatchlings into the sea along the coastline as the migration cycle of these endangered species entered its final weeks.

Since November, a team of volunteers, led by the Forest Department personnel, had collected about 12,500 eggs along the coastline.

Classified as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Olive Ridley turtles have the mass nesting season or the arribada meaning mass arrival in Spanish between November to March.

The coastline of Puducherry is a crucial part of the migratory route to the Odisha coasts by these sea turtles listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

“We will be releasing the rest of the hatchlings in the coming days,” said Kannadassin, a staff with the Forest Department.

For over a decade, he has led a team of dedicated volunteers, including Jagadeesan, Krishnasamy, Thanikavel, Maheshganapathy and Balasubramanian, in diligently collecting Olive Ridley eggs, waiting for them to hatch and releasing the tiny turtles into the sea. At a time, an adult female lays approximately 100 tp 200 eggs which hatch after a 48-day period.

The volunteers and the Forest Department officials have been creating awareness among fishermen about need to protect the turtle eggs till they are hatched.

(EOM)