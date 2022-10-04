100-bedded ICU to be established in Cuddalore: Health Minister

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
October 04, 2022 00:15 IST

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday announced that a 100-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) would be established in the Government Cuddalore Medical College and Hospital at a cost of ₹40.5 crore.

Inaugurating 19 buildings including a Primary health centre at Karmangudi in the district, Mr. Subramanian said various medical infrastructure works had been sanctioned for the district. An emergency and trauma care centre will be set up in Vriddhacahalam at ₹2.35 crore while Block level public health units would be constructed at Orathur, Vadalur, Mangalur, Managalampettai, Pennadam and Krishnapuram at ₹4.85 crore.

Under the ‘Innuyir Kaapom Scheme’, the Minister said, 1,17,000 people across the State were rescued and survived. In Cuddalore district, 2,906 people have benefited under the Scheme. Similarly, the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme had benefited 1,62,459 people in Cuddalore district. About 4,87,390 people in the district have been given the repeated service, he added.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam was present.

