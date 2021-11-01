‘10% of patients show persistent symptoms of COVID-19’

A study conducted by the Health Department among 972 people who recovered from COVID-19 revealed that 10% of infected persons suffered persistent symptoms even three months after recovery.

The findings of the study was presented by Principal Investigator L. Ravivarman at the 10th South East Asia and Western Pacific Bi-regional TEPHINET Scientific Conference currently being held at Taiwan.

The study found that 10% of the surveyed among the infected had cough, mental disturbance, fatigue, weight loss and breathlessness.

“Patient with pre-existing diabetes and symptoms such as sore throat, breathlessness and body ache during COVID-19 treatment were more prone to post-COVID-19 symptoms,” a release here said.