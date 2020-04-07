Puducherry

10 held for hosting lunch party during lockdown in Kanaganandhal village

A video of the lunch party had gone viral on a mobile application

The Tirukovilur police on Monday night arrested 10 youth for allegedly hosting a lunch party in the open, in violation of lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. The police arrested Ranjith, Ashok, Raja, Karthik, Saravanan, Rajendran and four others in connection with the incident.

A video of the lunch party in Kanaganandhal village, which went viral on a mobile application, showed 10 youth gathering in the open and eating food. The matter was immediately probed and it emerged that the lunch party had taken place in Kanaganandhal village. The youth were arrested and a case was registered against them.

