10-day Puducherry Writers Book Fair to commence on December 22

This is the 27th edition of the book fair, and it will be organised around the theme ‘Arivu Atram Kakkum Karuvi’

December 18, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The annual book fair organised by the Puducherry Writers Book Society will be held from December 22 to 31 at Vel Sokkanathan Thirumana Nilayam.

The 27th edition of the book fair will be held on the theme ‘Arivu Atram Kakkum Karuvi.’ The exhibition will see the participation of around 100 publishers, and 80,000 books in various Indian and foreign languages will be on display.

Prominent book distributors and publishers such as The Hindu Tamil Thisai, The Hindu, Sahitya Akademy, Gowra Pathippagam, Kizhakku Pathippgam, Book World, Lotus Multi Media, Dream Ways, AAA Books, Swasam Books and New Century Book House are participating in the exhibition, the Society said in a press release

The organisers plan to provide a 10% discount for any books purchased. There will also be a special discount for purchases made by libraries and educational institutions.

Around 800 students are expected to participate in various literary competitions planned as part of the fair. The winners will get gold and silver medals instituted by philanthropists from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. 

The organisers also plan to honour 10 personalities who have contributed to the conduct of the event in the past. 

Related Topics

Puducherry / books and literature / books and publishing

