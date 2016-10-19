1 held for illegal sale of lottery

Police on Tuesday arrested a person involved in illegal sale of lottery and seized cash amounting to Rs. 11,700 and two mobile phones.

Addressing the media, SP (East) S.Venkatasamy said that based on a tip-off, they raided a mobile phone service centre on S.V.Patel Road and busted a three-digit online lottery racket. “We have arrested the accused, Mahesh (39), who is the owner of the service centre. During the inquiry, he has revealed the names of two other persons who are involved in the crime,” he said.

Mr. Venkatasamy added that the police were on the look out for the two other accused involved in the racket. “A case under Section 468 of IPC, Section 5 r/w 7 (3) of The Lottery Regulation Act, and 66 (A) of IT Act have been booked against the accused in Grand Bazaar Police station. Both are non-bailable offences,” he said.

The police said that the accused was selling Kerala lottery tickets using mobile phones. Their modus operandi was to allow people to select three numbers using the mobile phones for Rs 30 and send the list of numbers selected by their customers to an agent.