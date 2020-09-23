Puducherry

1. 23 lakh people have e-health cards in Puducherry, Minister says

Around 1.23 lakh people in the Union Territory have been issued with e-health cards under the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Minister said around 3,100 people in the UT have received treatment under the scheme. As on September 14, around 1.23 crore hospital admissions have been authorised under the scheme in the country. He was replying to a question raised by Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam.

