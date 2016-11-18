‘Vote ethically, vote 100%’

The electorate in Nellithope may have just been blitzed by a barrage of messages urging them to fully participate in the polls or to vote ethically for the second time in a span of a few months. But, this time, when they march to the booths on Saturday for an all-important by-election, they will not just be electing a legislator but virtually deciding the fate of a Chief Minister, and perhaps even the future course of the political party he represents.

For the past few weeks, voters in Nellithope have been the focus of a variety of old-school and unconventional voter awareness activities under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), which is stipulated by the Election Commission of India to maximise participation in the democratic process.

Nellithope has traditionally been a constituency with a fairly high polling percentage. In the recent general elections, the constituency registered a voter turnout of 85.44 per cent, which stood slightly above the UT average of 84.03 per cent. That should be a good sign for SVEEP leaders as it reversed the record in 2011 when the constituency recorded 84.96 per cent against the UT average of 85.52 per cent and in 2006 when it had a voter turnout of 84.96 per cent against the overall figure of 86 per cent.

Voters have been distributed outreach materials such as multicolour hand bills and posters were printed on six themes — “My vote is not for sale”; “Voting is a sacred duty - Let us all pledge to vote”; “Feel proud to be a voter - Don’t avoid your democratic duty”; “Your vote - Your voice”; Giving or accepting money for vote is an offence”; and “Your vote counts - Register without fail”.

The underlying theme was ethical and 100 per cent voting. A novel initiative named “Look Walkers” featured individuals carrying LED display boards with messages on ethical voting and voting on their backs marching the streets of Nellithope constituency.

A mobile publicity van has also been touring the constituency screening the poll anthem, short films and slides. The electorate has also been armed with hand bills displaying ‘1950’, which is the poll related complaint registering mechanism.

Digital banners on the above themes and 1950 have been installed at vantage points on ethical voting and complaint registering mechanism to educate the voters.

Moreover, personal appeal letters in the name of the District Election Officer, Puducherry, have been issued to all the households.

Around 6,500 appeal letters from the District Collector and DEO Satyendra Singh Dursawat have been distributed.

Scores of NSS volunteers of Pondicherry Engineering College and Rajiv Gandhi College of Engineering & Technology, Puducherry, have been undertaking a door-to-door campaign .

The SVEEP initiatives have reached out most of the important residential neighbourhoods in the constituency including Sakthi Nagar, Sathya Nagar, Thirumal Nagar, Peter Nagar, Saram, Kosapalayam, Periyar Nagar and Karamanikuppam.

According to Mr. Dursawat, wheel chairs would be provided at all polling stations.