‘Save Khadi board’

The Joint Action Committee of Puducherry Agro and Village Industries Board Employees Association has urged the Government to take steps and ensure that Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB) is protected from the current financial crisis.

T.R. Seshaachalam, president, Federation of Puducherry Government Employees, alleged that maladministration on the part of the higher ups in KVIB had resulted in mounting losses over the years. The government should appoint senior officials, including the Chief Executive Officer, Finance Advisor cum Chief Account’s officer, Administrative Officer, and Superintendents on deputation to conduct a probe into the irregularities and recommend action to save 175 employees in the Board from the crisis.

Among other demands, JAC demanded immediate release of seniority list and transfer policy and implementation of modified assured career progression (MACP) for eligible employees. It demanded time-bound promotion and disbursal of salaries on time. JAC demanded the authorities to ensure adequate supply of raw material at the khadi production units to increase output.

