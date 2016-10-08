‘Involve women more in disaster management’

A two-day conference that began here on Thursday turned the spotlight on how women were the worst affected during natural calamity and explored ways to specifically empower them in disaster management.

Inaugurating the conference on “Natural Disasters and Women: A Gendered Perspective” under the auspices of the Department of Sociology, Pondicherry University, Malabika Deo, Finance Officer (in-charge), Pondicherry University, highlighted how India was vulnerable to a large number of disasters because of changing demographics, socio-economic conditions, unplanned urbanisation, and environmental degradation.

Vinod Kumar Sharma, a senior professor of Disaster Management, IIPA, New Delhi, who delivered the keynote address, said the most vulnerable section of society was women, children, and the aged.

D. Rajasekhar of Institute for Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru, spoke.

“Women, right from the grassroots level, should be more prepared for disaster management”