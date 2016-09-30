‘Eat healthy everyday to stay fit’

Eating right is not merely meant for people who want to lose weight or want to get back in shape, healthy foods should be an everyday habit. This was the message from a clinical nutrition update held under the auspices of JIPMER’s Department of Dietetics.

The sessions were led by nutrition experts including Dr. R.P. Swaminathan, Professor, Department of Medicine, JIPMER, Dr. A.J. Hemamalini, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Clinical Nutrition, Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai, Poonguzhaly, dietician, JIPMER, and P. Nallathambi, Food Safety Officer, Department of Food Safety, Tamil Nadu.

JIPMER Director Dr. S.C. Parija inaugurated the event that was attended by students from various colleges in and around Puducherry, students of nursing college and staff of JIPMER.

JIPMER’s Department of Pharmacology, observed World Pharmacist Day on Thursday at the Hunter Theatre in the campus.

The World Pharmacist Day is observed on September 25 every year. The theme this year was ‘Pharmacist: Caring for you’. Dr. S.C. Parija released the patient information leaflet and Dr. R. Kesavan, Deputy Officer in charge of Pharmacy, received the patient information leaflet which contained Ten Commandments of pharmacists for health, well-being and storage of medicines. The guests were felicitated. Dr. D.G. Shewade, head of Pharmacy delivered the theme address.

C. Latha, Chief Pharmacist read the Pharmacist Day message by the Health Minister J.P. Nadda. JIPMER Director and Medical Superintendent J. Balachander addressed the gathering.