‘Applied psychology can curb violence in schools’

“At a time when violence in schools is becoming a worldwide phenomenon, applied psychology has become an imperative practical initiative to find solution to the problems,” said G.S. Saun, Director of Indian Council of Social Science Research, on Thursday.

He was addressing the audience at the Sixth Indian School Psychology Association (InSPA) International Conference, 2016 and the third International Conference by the Department of Applied Psychology of the Pondicherry Central University here on Thursday.

“Successful Mental Health and Well-being” was the theme of the international conference.

Mr. Saun said: “Recently, a teacher was killed by a student in Delhi. The violence in schools has reached alarming levels in some countries. In such circumstances, teachers are given responsibility, like the bureaucrats, to tackle violence. Several measures are to be taken to provide proper school atmosphere. It has become pertinent to find out ways and means to tackle this problem.”

He added that applied psychologists had to probe whether they were equipped to tackle the growing violence in schools and find different methods to address the problem.

Mr. Saun stressed on the need for qualitative research in psychology. “The issues of terrorism or violence in schools could be best understood through qualitative research and not through quantitative research,” he added.

Janet Muscutt, Secretary, International School Psychology Association (ISPA), the U.K., said: “The theme of this conference is very close to many people’s hearts. The ‘mental health and well being’ is a cause of concern for everyone across many countries. We have held a conference on the same theme in Amsterdam and nearly 60 countries were represented there.”

She said: “It is better to raise strong children than try to heal broken men and women. We need to strive to raise better children. We should understand, stand united and share in order to make the required interventions.”

In the conference special address, K.Ramachandran, Director, Defence Institute of Psychological Research, New Delhi, said the mental health problems that the humanity was going to face in the 21st Century was enormous.

“Each child is unique and can become a wonderful person. Investing on school psychologists is an important. A majority of the schools have got counsellors and counselling is used in all disciplines. People have started to accept it. This will help children overcome their problems,” he said.

G.P. Thakur, former president, InSPA, underlined that this was the century of psychologists.

G. Govindaraj, Dean, School of Physical, Chemical and Applied Sciences, Pondicherry Central University; B. Mukhopadhyay, President, InSPA; and Panch. Ramalingam, Secretary, InSPA, were present.