Puducherry

‘AICTE performing role of a facilitator’

A.P. Mittal, Member-Secretary, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Delhi, said that the AICTE had been transforming its role from being a regulator to a facilitator.

Inaugurating the one-day national-level conference on “Recent Updates in Health Sciences (RUHS-25)” on the occasion of silver jubilee at Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute of Health Sciences (MTPG and RIHS) on January 20, he said the AICTE was had ben helping technical institutions by giving them research projects. They were providing scholarship for students pursuing courses in pharmacy.

Rajiv Kumar, Advisor-I, Policy and Academic Planning Bureau, AICTE, Delhi; and V. Govindaraj, Director, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry; were the guests of honour for this programme.

R. Murli, Dean, MTPG and RIHS, Puducherry, presided over the function.

K. Manikandan from University of Manchester, Menaka, Principal, College of Nursing, MMC, Chennai; and Rajeswari, Principal, CMC, Vellore; delivered guest lecture with respect to the theme of this conference. This conference was organised by V. Gopal and J. Rukmani, organising secretaries, RUHS-25.

More than 500 students participated in the programme.

