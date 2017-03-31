Protest against police action

Residents of Narasipuram, near Thondamuthur here, held a protest on Friday condemning the police for arresting a former DMK Councillor on the charge of organising a demonstration on Thursday condemning poor supply of drinking water.

Te police had released all the participants except Somasundaram, and Shankar. On Friday morning, the police arrested Senthilkumar, a former DMK Councillor, from his house.

The residents gathered in strength and blocked the road on Friday. They shouted slogans condemning the police for the unlawful arrest.

Women robbed

Two persons on a motorcycle robbed C. Dhanalakshmi, a resident of Ganapathy Varadharajulu Nagar, of her gold chain weighing about 50 gm, from near her residence on Thursday night. The incident happened when the woman was returning home from a neighbourhood shop. The police, with the help of residents, later arrested Rajeesh (21) of Thrissur in Kerala, and Venkitaraj (21) of Siddhapudur.

In another incident in Peelamedu, two persons on a motorcycle robbed K. Jothi Priya, a resident of Tirupur, of her gold chain weighing about 50 gm while she was on way to an eatery. She had come there to visit a relative who was recuperating at a hospital in the area.

Classes boycotted

Students of the Government Law College here boycotted classes on Friday in support of Tamil Nadu farmers who were protesting in New Delhi. They sat in front of the college entrance after garlanding themselves with vegetables.

Two killed

S. Ramani (35) and B. Valli (37), both residents of Gudalur, were killed when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a lorry near the 9th Mile on the Ooty-Gudalur Road. A. Lakshmi (44), V. Ambulli (54), Paniya tribal leader, and auto rickshaw driver R. Ganesh were injured in the accident. The police have arrested the lorry driver, M. Nallathambi.