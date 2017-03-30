Process to select VC begins

The State Government has begun the process of selecting the next Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University by issuing a notification for the constitution of selection committee to suggest the names.

The notification has appeared in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette dated March 29.

The notification said that each member of the Syndicate as well as Senate of Periyar University have a right to nominate one person of high standing who is not a member of any of the authorities of the university, to the committee.

Separate nomination forms for the Syndicate and Senate members are available in the office of the Registrar, Periyar University, and they should be presented before 3 p.m. on April 13.

The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on the same day in the Registrar's office. The list of persons whose nominations have been declared valid by the Registrar will be published at the university premises on the same day.

If nominations were received from more than one person, election will be held through secret ballot to select one nominee each by the members of the Syndicate and Senate during their next meetings.

The nominees elected by the Syndicate and Senate along with a Governor’s nominee will form the three-member search committee which will conduct the selection process of the new Vice-Chancellor. The seach panel will suggest three names to the Chancellor to enable him to choose a new Vice-Chancellor for Periyar University.

The tenure of C. Swaminathan, the present Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University, comes to an end in the second week of June, according to university sources.