Photographs exhibition begins

India accounted for a large number of historic monuments dating back to many centuries. Some of them have been declared as heritage sites by international bodies such as UNESCO.

However, the present day younger generation is not aware of the hoary past and the cultural heritage of the country.

With the objective of creating awareness among the younger generation on the achievements of the country in the field of art and architecture, the Government Museum organised an exhibition of photographs of heritage sites on its premises in the city on Monday.

Rare photos of various historic and heritage sites with all background details have been furnished along with the photos.

The pictures of Red Fort in New Delhi has been the cynosure of all eyes. The Red Fort has been strategically important monument through the ages, due to Delhi being the capital for a good part of the Mughal rule. Emperor Shah Jahan, while constructing the new capital city, laid foundation of his palace, the Red Fort or Lal Qila. This massive walled citadel with red sandstone walls took nearly a decade to complete. It is considered to be better planned that the Agra Fort. This fort was the seat of the Mughal empire for around two centuries.

The rock art paintings of Bimbetka in Madhya Pradesh, one of the oldest cave paintings, have proved another major attraction. Bimbetka is known for pre-historic remains of Buddhist structure in the form of small stupas. This has been declared a world heritage sites for its sheer brilliance. Overlapping and superimposition of paintings imply that these were used as canvas for art by different people from different periods. The amazing thing about these paintings is that they were not etched into the stone.

Konark in Odisha is famous for the 13th century sun temple, also known as the Black Pagoda, built in black granite during the reign of Narasimhadeva I. The students evinced keen interest in knowing the facts about this World Heritage Site.

The photos of Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Fatehpursikri Fort, Taj Mahal, Thanjavur Big Temple, and Jaipur Fort too were on display.

According to J. Mullai Arasu, Curator of the Government Museum, more than 50 rare photos of the monuments and paintings dating back from 100 to 1,000 years have been displayed.

The exhibition will continue till April 13.

