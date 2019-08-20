Zomato delivery woman held for verbal abuse

The Vashi police have arrested a Zomato delivery woman after a video of her abusing a traffic constable went viral.

She was arrested for hurling abuses at the police personnel in public and for attempted robbery. The first information report was registered on Monday after the video, which tagged the Navi Mumbai Police’s handle on Twitter, was shared widely.

Priyanka Mogre (27), a resident of Sanpada, was arrested on a complaint filed by Vashi traffic constable Mohan Sargar. On August 8, Vashi traffic officials, along with towing workers, were picking up vehicles parked in a no-parking zone at Sector 17. The traffic officials were also clicking photos of the vehicles for e-challans.

Ms. Mogre had parked her two-wheeler near Gupta Sandwich Corner, and the police took a picture of it. “She noticed that the officials had clicked her photo, and started abusing and snatching the officials’ phone. When the situation went out of hand, a woman constable was asked to reach the spot, but Ms. Mogre abused her as well,” senior police inspector Anil Deshmukh from Vashi police station said.

In the video, Ms. Mogre is seen abusing the officer and the towing workers, while the officer maintains his calm. She is also seen abusing the person who was taking a video of the incident. Ms. Mogre has been arrested under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.