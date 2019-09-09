Youth who leave childcare homes struggle to survive

Nearly 47% of youngsters who grew up in Maharashtra’s childcare institutions did not have an independent source of income, while those who managed to get work earned just ₹8,017 per month on average, a study has revealed.

A majority of these youngsters who leave the institutions are unaware of the aftercare provisions. The study, titled, ‘Beyond 18: Leaving Child Care Institutions — Supporting Youth Leaving Care’ conducted by Udayan Care and supported by the UNICEF and Tata Trusts, looked at 107 ‘care leavers’ from Maharashtra, including 74 boys and 33 girls. It said there were merely six aftercare homes for boys and one for girls in the State.

Aftercare is the support provided to young people over 18 years of age after they leave childcare institutions to help them with community integration and to live an independent life. Aftercare support is mandated by the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, its rules of 2016, and child protection services.

“There is a need for effective implementation of aftercare provisions,” the study said.

In a statement, Aneesha Wadhwa, executive director of Udayan Care, called for recognition of care leavers as a vulnerable category under Central policies such as the National Youth Policy 2014, National Policy on Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 2015, and other policies for the youth.