Youth gets 10 years in jail for raping minor

15 August 2020 22:31 IST

The Alibaug district and sessions court on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old man from Pen to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl.

Ajay Kamlakar Waghmare met the girl from Mandwa at a family function in April last year and befriended her. The accused, who is married and has a child, often met the girl at Mandwa and used to offer her a lift.

In May 2019, the accused asked the girl to meet him at Pen and took her to Chavane Adivasi wadi, where he raped her. He then dropped her back home. The girl later told her mother about the sexual assault and she filed a complaint at Mandwa Coastal police station.

“Seven witnesses and the statements of the victim, her mother and uncle helped in the conviction of the accused,” additional public prosecutor Ashwini Bandivdekar-Patil said. The uncle had once seen the accused offering a lift to the girl. This was recorded before the district magistrate as evidence against the accused.

Waghmare was charged under Section 376 (2) (i) (n) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was also asked to pay a fine of ₹5,000.