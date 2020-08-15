Youth gets 10 years in jail for raping minor

The Alibaug district and sessions court on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old man from Pen to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl.
Ajay Kamlakar Waghmare met the girl from Mandwa at a family function in April last year and befriended her. The accused, who is married and has a child, often met the girl at Mandwa and used to offer her a lift.
In May 2019, the accused asked the girl to meet him at Pen and took her to Chavane Adivasi wadi, where he raped her. He then dropped her back home. The girl later told her mother about the sexual assault and she filed a complaint at Mandwa Coastal police station.
“Seven witnesses and the statements of the victim, her mother and uncle helped in the conviction of the accused,” additional public prosecutor Ashwini Bandivdekar-Patil said. The uncle had once seen the accused offering a lift to the girl. This was recorded before the district magistrate as evidence against the accused.
Waghmare was charged under Section 376 (2) (i) (n) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was also asked to pay a fine of ₹5,000.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath