Youth Congress blames PWD for electrocution death

The Navi Mumbai Youth Congress protested at the Public Works Department (PWD) office on Tuesday for its failure to remove a live cable that electrocuted a Koparkhairane resident on Sion-Panvel Highway on Sunday.

“The cable at the foot of an electricity pole, which led to a man’s death, is still lying there. Tomorrow, someone else too can fall prey to such an incident,” Nishant Bhagat from the Youth Congress said.

Around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday, Suresh Sadu Junghare (38), a tempo driver, dropped a friend at a bus stop in Sanpada on Sion-Panvel Highway and was walking towards Sanpada railway station. While walking on the footpath along the flyover when he accidentally touched the electric pole and was electrocuted. He was taken to NMMC Hospital in Vashi, where he was declared brought dead.

“As of now, an accidental death case has been registered. If anyone is found to be responsible, we will book them,” senior police inspector Vikas Ramugade from Sanpada police station said.

The Youth Congress also demanded that the PWD provide a job to Junghare’s wife, Asha (32), who now has to raise her 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son single-handedly. “Jhungare was the sole earner in the house. They lost him due to the negligence of some authorities. The department should look after his family. The person responsible for this incident should be booked and arrested immediately,” Mr. Bhagat said.

The protesters also highlighted the lack of street lights. “Monday’s flooding on the highway was also because of the PWD’s negligence towards cleaning of nullahs,” Mr. Bhagat said.

A PWD officer refused to comment on the issues.