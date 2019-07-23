Youth caught shooting video, murdered

One person was killed and another was left seriously wounded on Monday morning after being attacked while trying to make a video of a youth who had a sword in his hand.

The police said that a passer-by found Mohammad Asif (22) seriously injured at Road no. 14, Baiganwadi, near Shivaji Nagar bus depot. He was taken to the Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Second find

When the police returned to the spot, they found Mohammad Shakeel (27) lying injured in another corner and took him to a hospital.

According to the Shivaji Nagar police, the duo were secretly recording a video of Asif Khan Dilawar (20) and Faiz Khan — who has claimed he is a minor.

“Mr. Dilawar had a sword in his hand and Mr. Shakeel was trying to make a video on his phone to show as proof when he complains about it to their parents or the police. When Mr. Dilawar and Mr. Khan noticed that he was taking a video of them, they started assaulting Mr. Shakeel and his friend Asif with the same sword and an iron rod,” senior police inspector Deepak Pagar, Shivaji Nagar police station, said.

While the duo hit Asif on the head, throat and stomach with the iron rod, Mr. Shakeel was attacked with the sword and iron rod on the head. Both of them received severe injuries.

‘No criminal history’

Police said that neither of the two accused had a criminal background.

“While Mr. Dilawar had a catering business, Mr. Khan used to sell plaster of paris idols. We filed an FIR against the two and arrested them under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 34 (an act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” a police official said.