Youth arrested for stabbing girlfriend

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend in Kalina, Santacruz, after she refused to marry him, on Sunday evening.

According to the Vakola police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. near the Kalina campus of the Mumbai University.

The Mumbai Police control room received a call alerting them about a young girl being stabbed and lying on the road bleeding profusely. The information was relayed to the Vakola police, who rushed a team to the spot. The girl was rushed to the V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz, where she died while under treatment.

“We made inquiries at the spot and found some eyewitnesses who recognised the girl as well as the person who had stabbed her, as they both stayed in the same locality. Using this information, we tracked down the accused to his residence and arrested him later in the night,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe.

The accused, Ambadas More, has been charged with murder under the Indian Penal Code and will be produced in court on Monday.

“According to inquiries so far, the accused and the victim were neighbours and had been in a relationship for around ten months. When he asked her to marry him, she refused, due to which he stabbed her in the neck,” Mr. Dudhe added.