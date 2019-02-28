Your kitchen will soon be safer with blast-proof LPG cylinders

A new breed of blast-proof composite Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders will soon be available in India.

Confidence Petroleum India Limited, an LPG retailer and Time Technoplast Limited, a technology-based innovative polymer product company, on Tuesday announced the launch of their brand ‘GoGas Elite’ in Mumbai.

Comparing the composite cylinders with the traditional steel ones, Anil Jain, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,Time Technoplast Limited, said, “The cylinders manufactured by us are made up of gas fibres and weigh almost half that of the steel ones.”

The lightweight translucent cylinders are manufactured using composite material which have high fire and heat resistance, are non-corrosive, UV-protected and 100% recyclable as compared to the conventional LPG cylinders.

Every composite LPG cylinder goes through a stringent 14-point quality check before it is ‘certified ok’ for commercial use.

While the composite cylinders will be 20 to 25 % more expensive, they will have a shelf life of 20 years, as opposed to the steel cylinders’ 16 years.

Speaking at the event, Nitin Khara, Chairman, Managing Director of Confidence Group, said, “The lightweight, blast-proof, rust-proof cylinders, aimed at making Indian kitchens safer, cleaner and more consumer friendly, will be filled in 58 bottling plants to cater to the demand in 22 States.”

With a view to target the middle-class-retail consumer base, GoGas Elite is planning to launch an application where consumers can place orders around the clock without any registration procedure.

Worldwide approval

Talking about the global scenario, Mr. Jain said, “We have approval for these cylinders in 58 countries and are exporting it to over 28 worldwide. We are the first manufacturers of blast-proof composite cylinders in India and there are only three other companies worldwide manufacturing the same.”