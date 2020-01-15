Young ‘traffic cops’ will ensure elders follow rules

Navi Mumbai traffic police has started an initiative to involve students and post them as ‘family traffic cop’ to make sure their families follow the traffic rules.

“Children will help traffic police in educating their families in following traffic rules. The young ‘cops’ will be demoted if their family’s vehicles are found to be involved in traffic violation cases,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Sunil Lokhande said.

Talking about the initiative at the launch of Road Safety Week, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, “I have lost trust in parents and my hope is on children to educate them about traffic rules. In 2018, a total of 258 people died in road accidents and 40 people were killed in murder cases. If the number was vice verse, I would have had to resign as commissioner because people would question about 258 murders in society but not about 258 deaths in accident.”

Panvel RTO Lakshman Darade, who was recently awarded by Chief Minister for having the maximum reduction in accidental deaths, said, “In cases of death due to accident, maximum victims are the bread earners of the family.”

He added, “Those accidents happen due to silly human neglects. In a year the country suffers ₹70,000 crore of loss of property. In the year 2018, Raigad witnessed 698 accidents which killed 302 and in 2019, 992 accidents which killed 216. Supreme Court has given direction to reduce accidental deaths by 10% and we managed to bring it down by 38%, making us first in the State to do so. We have suspended the license of 1,873 motorists who flouted traffic rules.”

Mr. Lokhande further said that in a year, 1.50 lakh people die in accidents in country which means 377 die daily and one in every four minutes. By following rules, 80% of accidental deaths can be reduced.”

In 2019, Navi Mumbai collected ₹7.42 crore as fine for violation of traffic rules. Mr. Kumar said the department aims to reduce accidents by self-realisation and education. For the ‘family traffic cop’ initiative, police has compiled a book which basic road safety information for Class VI to VIII students. They will appear for a road safety exam and then assigned as ‘family traffic cop’ with a badge, a pass and a certificate. Starting with a red badge, the student will be promoted to amber and green badges if their family is not found to have flouted any traffic rule. If the family is found to have flouted a rule thrice, the student will be demoted.