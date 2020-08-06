Young NCP, Congress leaders back Aaditya

A day after Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray slammed the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for playing dirty politics over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, young leaders from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have come out in support of Mr. Thackeray.
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said while there was no doubt that the Rajput’s family must get justice, it was evident that dirty politics is being played over his death by people within and outside the State. “The image of police is being maligned, hampering the morale of the force. We must stand with our police force challenging the politics of the Opposition. It is extremely wrong to target police instead of standing with them as a Marathi,” he said.
Mr. Pawar said he agrees with the statement made by Mr Thackeray. “But I must say that the people of Maharashtra can see everything clearly a and they have never entertained such petty politics,” he said.
Maharashtra youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe also came out in support of Mr. Thackeray. “Aaditya, you should not worry. The people are smart enough. Even a small boy can tell if the Mumbai Police is more efficient or the Bihar Police. This dirty politics is a result of people being unable to deal with the good work done by you,” he said on Twitter.
