Young hearts make art at Young World painting contest

As many as 300 budding young artists participated in The Hindu Young World Painting Competition held at Bombay Stock Exchange, Fort, on March 24.

Students were given topics on the spot and the top 10 paintings in each junior and senior category were selected by the Sir.J.J. School of Art’s Professor M.K. Wanzari, HOD, Sculpture department and Rajendran Patil, Senior Education Faculty-Teacher Training.

Sarthak Sawant from Lakshadham High School won the first prize in the junior category, while Arshara and Sanika Das, from Walsigham House School bagged the second and the third prize respectively.

Among seniors, Abhishek Singh from Bhavishya Bharat Campus emerged the winner, and the second and third prizes went to Archit Shinde from Hansraj Morarji Public School and Siddesh Belavekar from Don Bosco High School, Matunga respectively. Seven consolation prizes were also given in each category.

Chief guest at the occasion, IPS officer Nisar Tamboli said, “We are in the age where children are going through a lot of stress and such competitions will bring out the best in them and relax them”. MLC Shri Bhai Jagtap was the guest of honor.

Saumitra Prasad, CMO, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., who could not be present at the occasion said, “Camlin believes in making learning fun for children. Prompting art as a discipline has several benefits including overall development of children and improving their imagination.”

The event was presented by Kokuyo Camlin and powered by Thyrocare. Bombay Stock Exchange was the exchange partner, and New India Assurance Co.Ltd, the general insurance partner.