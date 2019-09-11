Young Dadar woman serves tea to police on duty

Policemen on duty at Marine Drive and Girgaum chowpatty every year are constantly on the lookout for a group of youngsters, milling about with smiles on their faces and kettles in their hands. These are the footsoldiers of the Cup Of Smile initiative, where they hand out a cup of tea to on-duty officials on Ganesh immersion days and New Year’s Eve.

The initiative, which enters its fifth year this time, is the brainchild of Dnyaneshwari Velankar, a Dadar resident who is all of 23 years old. A tea lover herself, Ms. Velankar hit upon the idea in 2015 and has been unfailingly executing it ever since. She, along with her friends, conducted their campaign on September 6 this year, and will be back on New Year’s Eve.

Ms. Velankar, a media professional, said the idea came to her in 2015, when she had no plans for New Year’s Eve. “I wanted to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a special way. I first approached several orphanages and old age homes to check if I could help them in any way. But I realised that my service of one day was not going to make much of a difference to their lives, and abandoned the idea.”

A few days later, during a conversation with a friend over tea, it occurred to her that while the city celebrates New Year’s Eve, policemen are on duty through the night. “The idea of serving tea to them hit me at that moment. I felt that the small gesture would let them know how much we appreciate their service, and we did it successfully that New Year’s Eve. From the next year, we started doing it on the fifth and final days of immersion as well,” Ms. Velankar said.

The first time, she and some of her friends pooled in money and went out with four kettles, serving tea to around 500 policemen. The number kept increasing each year and as word spread, scores of people started reaching out, some to volunteer, others to donate money.

The initiative includes volunteers not just from Mumbai but also from areas like Dombivli, Nallasopara and Virar. Lokesh Vani, a volunteer, comes all the way from Karjat. “Since the time I have joined the initiative, my Ganeshotsav and New Year’s plans are fixed. I got my friends to join in, and look forward to these days every year,” he said.

Ms. Velankar recalled how, initially, on-duty policemen were reluctant to accept tea from a bunch of strangers, but over the next few years, warmed up to them.

“This group of youngsters step out every year just to express their appreciation towards the work we do. It is a kind gesture and it is nice to meet them and have them around every year,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Dipali Masirkar, Traffic (City). The Mumbai Traffic Police form a sizeable chunk of those on bandobast duty on immersion days and New Years’ Eve and are tasked with ensuring smooth traffic flow. Over frequent interactions, a lot of policemen have confided in Ms. Velankar and her team about how the police are almost always taken for granted.

On September 6, the fifth day of Ganesh immersion, the volunteers of Cup Of Smile served tea to over 800 people. “Nobody even bothers to exchange wishes with them. This year, we served tea to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s conservancy workers as well as workers with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking, who first thought we were selling tea and were quite surprised to know we were not,” Ms. Velankar said.

Ms. Velankar and her volunteers are now a familiar sight to many policemen. “They are all young students and are doing a good job. I was surprised when I saw them the first time, but now we know that they come every year. Their gesture makes us happy,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Girgaum division) Shantanu Pawar.

“I was on duty at Girgaum chowpatty when the youngsters approached us and served tea. That one cup of hot tea was a comfort, particularly this year as it was raining heavily, and managing the crowd was quite stressful,” said police constable Suhas Dhole, D. B. Marg police station.