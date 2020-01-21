‘You see the best, worst of humans in science’

Nobel laureate Venkatraman ‘Venki’ Ramakrishnan walked a large audience, consisting mainly of scientists and students, through his journey of studying the structure and function of a ribosome at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research on Monday.

Dr. Ramakrishnan, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009, was speaking at the TNQ Distinguished Lectures in the Life Sciences. “I started off as a physicist and flopped at it, and then I switched fields. Then why did I even succeed? One reason was that I tried to keep my options open. So when the physics didn’t work out, I tried to give myself a second chance,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan, who switched to biology after a PhD in physics.

Dr. Ramakrishnan said he was never afraid of asking for help and seeing famous people asking naive questions encouraged him to do so. He said, “One thing I like to tell students is that everybody has an impostor syndrome. When I went to Yale [University], I felt that all those people were smart and I didn’t belong there. If you are an outsider, let’s say you might be from another country or a racial minority, then you might feel even more of this syndrome.”

After working on the components of ribosomes for several years, Dr. Ramakrishnan and other researchers were able map the structure of ribosomes, which is made of thousands of atoms. Their work is said to be crucial in many applications, including making new antibiotics.

On his scientific journey, Dr Ramakrishnan said many people gave him technical advice and made reagents for him to carry on with research. He said, “People who gave me reagents did not even ask to be co-authors. So you really see the best and worst of humans in science.”

‘Don’t learn for prizes’

A critic of the system of prizes, Dr. Ramakrishnan said prizes are given out from primary school. He said, “Instead of learning for the sake of learning or learning science for the pleasure of finding things out, you have this sort of injection.”

According to Dr. Ramakrishnan, people often discount the importance of luck. “Almost all of us have had lucky breaks that have led to breakthroughs. But the important thing is that when you get that lucky break, you have to recognise it,” he said.