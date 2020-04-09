You are more safe in jail, Bombay HC tells murder convict while denying bail

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to grant bail to a murder convict saying “you are safe in jail than outside”.

Justice Gautam Patel conducted the hearing via video conferencing, and was live for public viewing through Zoom at 12 noon. The advocate appearing for Jitendra Mishra, lodged at Taloja jail, informed the court that in view of the COVID-19 outbreak it was unsafe for his client, who resides in Ghatkopar, to be in jail, and sought that he be released. He also alleged that there have been two positive cases in Taloja and that's why it is imperative that he be released.

The court said, "You have no idea what is happening in the city. The jail authorities are better equipped than the municipal authorities outside, especially in Worli Naka. Worli Naka is in a mess," the judge added.

The court noted that the situation in the city does not warrant the release of the convict. Several areas in the city are under severe lockdown. In his order, Justice Patel said, "I cannot let a man leave Taloja jail and go to Ghatkopar and risk getting infected with coronavirus and also endanger others."

The matter will now be heard before a regular Bench.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Taloja jail Kaustubh Kurlekar confirmed that there are no positive cases in the jail. “We are taking utmost care of all inmates. When a new person comes in, we first isolate him at an isolation ward created in the jail hospital for 14 days. The prisoner reaches us only after getting screened but yet we isolate him for extra precaution. After the 14 days period is over, we shift him/her inside a cell. We have received 800 new prisoners in similar way,” Mr. Kurlekar said.

