Yes Bank-DHFL fraud: CBI seizes AgustaWestland helicopter from accused

An AgustaWestland helicopter seized by the CBI from the premises of builder Avinash Bhosale in Pune on July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 30, 2022 23:58 IST

A Wadhawan family-owned company has stakes in aviation firm that owns helicopter, says CBI

The CBI on Saturday seized an AgustaWestland helicopter from Avinash Bhosale, who is allegedly involved in the Yes Bank and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) fraud that caused a loss of ₹34,000 crore for Union Bank of India-led consortium of 17 banks.

According to the central agency, ABIL Infraprojects Limited, a company owned by Avinash Bhosale, allegedly has stake in the said helicopter that was parked in a hanger on Mr. Bhosale’s premises at Baner Road, Pune.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In its press release, the CBI stated that RKW Developers Private Limited (a company owned by Wadhawan family, promoters of DHFL) allegedly has stakes in Varva Aviation (an Association of Persons), which owns AW109SP Grand New Helicopter (AgustaWestland Helicopter) purchased in 2011. RKW Developers Private Limited joined the Association of Persons in 2017, contributing towards cost price and maintenance of said helicopter.

It is alleged that the funds used for making payment towards the stake in Association of Persons were sourced from loan funds sanctioned by different banks.

On July 25, the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet against Mr. Bhosale, who was arrested on March 26, for allegedly routing illicit funds through several real estate companies based in Maharashtra.

Between April and June of 2018, Yes Bank Limited had invested ₹3,700 crores in the short-term debentures of DHFL. Simultaneously, Mr. Wadhawan paid a kickback of ₹600 crores to Rana Kapoor (founder of Yes Bank) and his family members in the garb of builder loan given by DHFL. It has been learnt that DHFL has not redeemed the amount of ₹3,700 crores invested by Yes Bank in its debentures till date.

The chargesheet names Mr. Bhosale, Satyan Gopaldas Tandon, Metropolis Hotels, ABIL Infraprojects Private Limited, ABIL Hospitality Private Limited, Arindam Developers, Avinash Bhosale Group and Flora Developments Limited.