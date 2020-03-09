Yes Bank customers can now withdraw from other ATMs

Yes Bank customers can withdraw cash from ATMs of other banks, it said late on Saturday. On Friday, customers of the bank were unable withdraw cash from other ATMs as limits were not re-calibrated after the moratorium was imposed on the bank on Thursday.
As per the limit, a person with any number of accounts can only withdraw ₹50,000 in total. The banks were required to make this change in their systems.
“You can now make withdrawals using your YES BANK Debit Card both at YES BANK and other bank ATMs. Thanks for your patience (sic),” the bank said in a tweet.
